Open Menu

'How Are You Not Ashamed?' Elderly Hostage Told Hamas Leader: Grandson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 11:10 AM

'How are you not ashamed?' elderly hostage told Hamas leader: grandson

Tel Aviv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) After Hamas gunmen stormed into 85-year-old Yocheved Lifshitz's house and shot her husband in the hand, they threw her on a motorbike and dragged her off to a tunnel network beneath Gaza, her grandson Daniel says.

It was in the "very damp", "very deep" warren of subterranean rooms and passages that his grandmother -- now released -- told family she had encountered someone few Israelis have for years: Yahya Sinwar, the head of Hamas in Gaza and a mastermind of the October 7 attacks.

"She said she saw him, and told him: 'How are you not ashamed? How are they not ashamed to do such things to people who fought for peace their entire lives?'" her grandson told AFP in Tel Aviv.

"And she said he stayed quiet."

But her son Izhar Lifshitz said it was unlikely his mother had actually met one of Israel's most wanted men, saying it was likely she had talked with another "senior figure within Hamas".

"After the security officials questioned her and showed her photos, it turned out she didn't meet Sinwar. There are many Hebrew speakers with beards who speak and look like Sinwar," he told Israel's Channel 13 television.

"She had a meeting with a senior figure within Hamas. She thought she was speaking with Yahya Sinwar and that's what she told us when she came back but after it was checked, it turns out it wasn't him."

Hamas officials declined to comment.

Known for his secrecy as well as his commitment to armed struggle, Sinwar learned near-perfect Hebrew during the years he spent in Israeli prisons.

A founding member of Hamas, he was a commander in its armed wing, and once led efforts to flush out and mercilessly punish Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel. He was elected Hamas' Gaza leader in 2017.

Lifshitz was released in late October along with another elderly woman hostage, but her husband Oded, 83, remains in captivity.

Hamas said the pair were freed for humanitarian reasons, and Lifshitz said their captors had been "courteous" and "treated us well", organising doctor's visits every few days.

But her grandson said she'd nearly died in captivity.

"She got a stomach infection there, she lost almost 10 kilos (22 Pounds), she would have died if she had stayed there."

After Friday's collapse of a truce underpinning a hostage-prisoner exchange deal and the resumption of fierce fighting in Gaza, the fate of the remaining hostages remains unclear.

Yocheved told the family she had not seen her husband since both of them were taken hostage on October 7.

"My grandmother's last glimpse of him was while she was on the motorcycle," Daniel told AFP, saying they had been married for 63 years.

Related Topics

Exchange Israel Gaza Married Doctor Died October Women 2017 Family TV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

Senior journalist Ajmal Dehlvi passes away

12 hours ago
 Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinc ..

Rinku, spinners help India down Australia to clinch T20 series

12 hours ago
 PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says S ..

PPP eying on youth votes to win 2024 polls; says Sharmila Farooqi

12 hours ago
 DC Kohat visits KUST

DC Kohat visits KUST

12 hours ago
Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar holds informal interactions with wo ..

12 hours ago
 FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

FIA arrests 4 HESCO officials

12 hours ago
 Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journ ..

Cultural diplomacy unveiled: Prince Sultan's journey through Pakistan's landscap ..

12 hours ago
 Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues ar ..

Challenges mount for PTI chairman as NAB issues arrest warrants

12 hours ago
 Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as ..

Bilawal sees Pakistan's future tied with people as partners in political & econo ..

12 hours ago
 All type of security force to be provided to ECP f ..

All type of security force to be provided to ECP for holding free elections: Bug ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World