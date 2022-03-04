UrduPoint.com

How Commercial Satellites Are Shaping The Ukraine Conflict

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 11:40 PM

How commercial satellites are shaping the Ukraine conflict

From a huge Russian military convoy snaking its way to Kyiv to missile strikes and refugee crossings, commercial satellite imagery of the Ukraine conflict is helping lift the fog of war, illuminating for the public what was previously the domain of spy agencies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :From a huge Russian military convoy snaking its way to Kyiv to missile strikes and refugee crossings, commercial satellite imagery of the Ukraine conflict is helping lift the fog of war, illuminating for the public what was previously the domain of spy agencies.

Technologies that can pierce cloud cover and work at night are also coming to the fore, as a growing army of open-source intelligence analysts offer near real time assessments of battleground developments.

"Governments are no longer the only place to go for high precision satellite data," Craig Nazareth, a former US intelligence officer turned scholar at the University of Arizona, told AFP.

Thanks to the explosive growth of the private satellite industry, the volume of imagery is greater and turnaround time faster compared to prior conflicts, such as Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

While most Western governments have their own sophisticated satellite assets, their classified nature means the images can't be shared.

And with public trust in the US and British governments shaken after the 2003 Iraq war, third-party imagery has helped plug credibility gaps.

"They're saying 'Look, it's not us, this is actually happening, we're not making this up," Nazareth said.

Beyond helping shape narratives, the images are directly aiding Ukrainian forces in their war efforts.

"Capella Space is working directly with the US and Ukrainian governments as well as other commercial entities to provide timely data and assistance around the ongoing conflict," Payam Banazadeh, the company's CEO confirmed in a statement to AFP.

Related Topics

Army Ukraine Russia Iraq Company Nazareth Craig From Refugee Industry

Recent Stories

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attac ..

UN chief voices 'deep' sorrow over terrorist attack in Peshawar

4 minutes ago
 Warne 'a hero' to current Australia team, says cap ..

Warne 'a hero' to current Australia team, says captain Cummins

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan strongly condemns arrest of Hurriyat lead ..

Pakistan strongly condemns arrest of Hurriyat leader by Indian occupation forces ..

4 minutes ago
 G7 urges Russia to stop attacks near Ukraine nucle ..

G7 urges Russia to stop attacks near Ukraine nuclear plants

4 minutes ago
 G7 calls for 'rapid' humanitarian corridors in Ukr ..

G7 calls for 'rapid' humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

25 minutes ago
 Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

Gatting remembers Warne's 'ball of the century'

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>