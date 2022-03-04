How commercial satellites are shaping the Ukraine conflict

From a huge Russian military convoy snaking its way to Kyiv to missile strikes and refugee crossings, commercial satellite imagery of the Ukraine conflict is helping lift the fog of war, illuminating for the public what was previously the domain of spy agencies

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :From a huge Russian military convoy snaking its way to Kyiv to missile strikes and refugee crossings, commercial satellite imagery of the Ukraine conflict is helping lift the fog of war, illuminating for the public what was previously the domain of spy agencies.

Technologies that can pierce cloud cover and work at night are also coming to the fore, as a growing army of open-source intelligence analysts offer near real time assessments of battleground developments.

"Governments are no longer the only place to go for high precision satellite data," Craig Nazareth, a former US intelligence officer turned scholar at the University of Arizona, told AFP.

Thanks to the explosive growth of the private satellite industry, the volume of imagery is greater and turnaround time faster compared to prior conflicts, such as Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

While most Western governments have their own sophisticated satellite assets, their classified nature means the images can't be shared.

And with public trust in the US and British governments shaken after the 2003 Iraq war, third-party imagery has helped plug credibility gaps.

"They're saying 'Look, it's not us, this is actually happening, we're not making this up," Nazareth said.

Beyond helping shape narratives, the images are directly aiding Ukrainian forces in their war efforts.

"Capella Space is working directly with the US and Ukrainian governments as well as other commercial entities to provide timely data and assistance around the ongoing conflict," Payam Banazadeh, the company's CEO confirmed in a statement to AFP.