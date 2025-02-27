How Cyber Criminals Steal Cryptocurrency
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2025 | 11:09 PM
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are targets of choice for online criminals, who often exploit weaknesses in major trading platforms or individual users' digital "wallets" to make major scores
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum are targets of choice for online criminals, who often exploit weaknesses in major trading platforms or individual users' digital "wallets" to make major scores.
A recent $1.5-billion heist of Ethereum from the Bybit platform -- attributed by the FBI to North Korean hackers -- is believed to be the largest yet in an ever-longer litany of thefts.
- How common is crypto theft? -
Cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology, which publicly records transactions between people holding and exchanging them.
That has not kept a lid on theft, with an estimated $2.2 billion worth of the assets stolen in 2024, according to a report from specialist data firm Chainalysis.
It was the fourth year in a row that the worldwide total topped $1 billion, the report noted.
"Hackers from North Korea have become notorious for their sophisticated and relentless tradecraft," Chainalysis highlighted, adding that 60 percent of all 2024 crypto thefts by value were linked to the hermit nation.
- How are attacks carried out? -
Crypto thieves have focussed their attention on trading platforms as well as the digital "wallets" used to store the digital assets.
"If you deposit money on a major platform, you're entrusting them with managing security for that cryptocurrency," said Mounir Laggoune, head of crypto wealth management and investment platform Finary.
Cyberattacks, some of them highly sophisticated, can overcome platforms' defences to access clients' cash.
According to Chainalysis, the most common method for stealing crypto was by attackers compromising owners' "private keys" -- accounting for almost 43 percent of stolen funds in 2024.
These access codes to wallets can be extracted by social engineering, such as phishing, or hacking before the thieves use them to transfer assets away.
- Is the blockchain secure? -
First developed in the late 2000s, blockchain technology has been touted as a highly-secure way to record ownership.
Every transaction is recorded in a digital ledger, with copies distributed across huge numbers of participants' computers -- making the information almost impossible to remove or modify.
Users' pooled computing power is put to work verifying and approving transactions.
It is not impossible for a malevolent actor to attack the blockchain itself, but the hurdles are extremely high.
Rewriting the blockchain, for example to delete transactions, would require controlling the majority of the distributed network of users' machines involved in "mining" the cryptocurrency.
There is precedent for such attacks, with platform Gate.io losing $200,000 this way in 2019.
- Can stolen assets be traced? -
Alongside immutability, blockchain's second supposed virtue is traceability.
With all transactions public, it should in theory be simple to track the destination of stolen assets.
Criminals can however resort to so-called "mixers".
These are "technologies that 'mix' or 'blend' potentially identifiable cryptocurrency funds with the purpose of obscuring the source of origin, thus making them untraceable," according to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime.
Once crypto assets have been passed through a mixer, "it is almost impossible to connect the funds to their original source," the UNODC adds on its website.
Recent Stories
Nasser Al-Attiyah claims fifth Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory
UAE Media Council reviews media sector performance in 2024
Italy’s TIM Group partners with ADIO for regional headquarters in Abu Dhabi
Govt taking steps to empower local government system in Balochistan: CM Bugti
Emirates Cricket Board to Distribute Special Iftar Boxes During ICC Champions Tr ..
Sharjah Digital Department highlights achievements at Esri UAE User Conference 2 ..
Sharjah Finance Department organises First Financial Forum of 2025
Future100 initiative signs 6 agreements to drive startup growth in UAE’s new e ..
Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre launches community campaign to promote sustaina ..
Ministry of Culture implements National Framework for Emirati Cultural Activitie ..
Arada sells out AED5.6bn Masaar 2
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Prime Minister of Pakistan discuss bilateral relation ..
More Stories From World
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Cynosure Lutronic2 minutes ago
-
Sudan facing 'abyss' unless war ends: UN2 minutes ago
-
How cyber criminals steal cryptocurrency2 minutes ago
-
EU will 'do the same' if US imposes tariffs hikes: French finance minister to AFP12 minutes ago
-
For Tour de France foreign starts are a money-spinner12 minutes ago
-
European stock markets slide as Trump targets EU with tariffs3 hours ago
-
Texas child dies in measles outbreak, first US fatality in years3 hours ago
-
Hollywood giant Gene Hackman and wife found dead at home3 hours ago
-
Influencer Andrew Tate facing charges in Romania leaves for US3 hours ago
-
Ethiopia, Somalia reaffirm ties after diplomatic row3 hours ago
-
Bosnia court verdict tests country's uneasy peace3 hours ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: PLANETS Co., Ltd.3 hours ago