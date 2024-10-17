Open Menu

How Indigenous Guards Saved A Colombian Lake From Overtourism

Faizan Hashmi Published October 17, 2024

Azufral Volcano, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) In the crater of a semi-dormant volcano in southwest Colombia lies a sacred lake of startling green which used to draw a steady stream of garbage-tossing tourists before Indigenous leaders took back control.

Ascending the Azufral volcano which rises to 4,070 meters (2.

5 miles) in the western Colombian Andes is not for the faint-hearted.

It's also not for the uninvited. Only those who receive the nod from the governor of the local Indigenous Pastos community may pass.

"The spirits of the lake don't like to be disturbed. We have to ask their permission," Jorge Arevalo, a 41-year-old member of the lake's Indigenous guard, said.

