Open Menu

How Mexico Is Trying To Avoid A Migrant Crisis Under Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 17, 2024 | 12:10 PM

How Mexico is trying to avoid a migrant crisis under Trump

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Mexico is scrambling to prevent a crisis at its border with the United States ahead of another Donald Trump presidency during which he has vowed mass deportations.

US authorities estimate that there are around 11 million unauthorized people living in the United States, mostly from Mexico and Central America.

Trump, who takes office on January 20, threatened last month to impose steep 25-percent tariffs on imports from Mexico over the influx of migrants as well as drug trafficking.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is trying to appease Trump by preventing migrants reaching the border between the two countries.

She spoke with Trump on November 27 and said she had explained that under her government's strategy, migrant caravans were "attended to" before reaching the border.

Several migrant caravans that left southern Mexico for the US border since November have dispersed, in most cases after receiving permits to stay in the country.

Mexico is applying a policy of "containment and wearing (migrants) down," Stephanie Brewer, Mexico director of WOLA, a US-based organization that promotes rights in the Americas, told AFP.

Since Sheinbaum took office on October 1, Mexican authorities have intercepted nearly 5,400 undocumented migrants a day.

That is up from 3,400 at the end of the term of her predecessor, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, official figures from December 3 showed.

During Trump's first term, Lopez Obrador deployed thousands of border guards to block Central American migrants, pleasing the Republican.

A rush to the border by migrants trying to enter the United States before the start of Trump's second term predicted by some activists has failed to materialize.

Hostels in the Mexican frontier city of Ciudad Juarez have been half-empty for months, reflecting tougher immigration policies introduced by outgoing US President Joe Biden.

Migrants are now supposed to schedule an appointment at an official port of entry through a cell phone application.

The number of US border patrol encounters with migrants crossing over from Mexico illegally fell to around 54,000 in September, from a peak of nearly 250,000 in December 2024, according to the US government.

Juan Fierro, director of the El Buen Samaritano (The Good Samaritan) hostel in Ciudad Juarez, said that he had received no new migrants in three months because, he believes, they are being detained in Mexico and returned to the country's south.

In 2018, Mexico gave in to pressure to start taking non-Mexican migrants deported from the United States in return for a promise from Trump to rescind his threat of punitive tariffs.

The deportations accelerated during the Covid pandemic, with Trump invoking public health provisions to swiftly send back migrants crossing the border from Mexico -- a policy continued by Biden until May 2023.

During three years of the controversial measure, Mexico accepted nearly three million deportees, 40 percent of them foreigners, official figures show.

In the past year, the United States has reverted to deporting non-Mexican migrants directly to their countries -- an arrangement Sheinbaum hopes to continue with Trump.

"Our main function is to take in Mexicans," she said this month.

At the same time, Sheinbaum left the door open to taking in migrants from countries like Venezuela, which refuses to accept US deportation flights.

NBC news reported earlier this month that Trump's team had drawn up a list of countries to which it wants to deport undocumented migrants when their home countries refuse to accept them.

In another plank of her strategy, Sheinbaum sent Foreign Minister Juan Ramon de la Fuente to the United States this month to discuss defending the rights of Mexicans -- including an estimated six million undocumented migrants living there.

"I am here to send a very clear message to the entire community of Mexicans in the United States: you are not alone," he said.

Related Topics

Threatened Trump Juarez Same United States Mexico Venezuela January May September October November December Border 2018 From Government Million

Recent Stories

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

2 minutes ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

26 minutes ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

10 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

11 hours ago
 Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

12 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World