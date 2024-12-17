How Ramshackle Housing Made Mayotte Vulnerable To Cyclone Assault
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 10:21 PM
The dismal quality of housing across Mayotte has compounded the devastating impact of Cyclone Chido on the poverty-stricken French Indian Ocean territory where hundreds, or maybe thousands, are feared dead
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The dismal quality of housing across Mayotte has compounded the devastating impact of Cyclone Chido on the poverty-stricken French Indian Ocean territory where hundreds, or maybe thousands, are feared dead.
Before the storm hit, around a third of the island's population was living in iron-sheeted huts that never stood a chance against the powerful cyclone.
By the time it was gone, all of Mayotte's shantytowns were flattened, burying lives -- and livelihoods -- beneath them.
"We fear there will be a considerable number of deaths," a French government official told AFP. "Several hundred, or maybe several thousand."
Mayotte is the poorest part of France, of which it is an integral part.
Recent official data on the state of housing in Mayotte are hard to come by but 2017 data published by the national statistics institute said 40 percent of the island's homes are built with metal sheets and around a third have no access to running water.
- Flimsy -
"They're made of wood, corrugated iron, and situated on hills, on beaten earth," said Florent Vallee, who runs the French Red Cross branch's emergency operations.
"You can easily imagine the wind barrelling into them, and the rain creating mudslides."
Over the decades, French authorities have tried to improve housing conditions for the island's population which numbers 320,000 according to official data, but is in fact much greater because of an influx of undocumented migrants who do not show up in government statistics.
As recently as the late 1970s, modern building materials were virtually unknown in Mayotte, said Megane Aussedat, a sociologist and expert on informal housing on the island.
Despite government programmes to replace precarious shelters with solid housing, the number of available homes is still inadequate compared to the size of the population, and the migration influx.
They are also out of reach for many people in Mayotte where the median monthly income is 260 Euros ($273), compared with around 2,600 euros pretax on the French mainland.
Subsidised housing projects have also been slow to materialise, said Aussedat.
However, since 2018 the authorities have been allowed to raze substandard housing provided they immediately offered inhabitants new homes.
Such clearing operations, involving massive police contingents, are sometimes thought to have the secondary objective of flushing out undocumented migrants, but Aussedat observed that telling illegals from legals can be a challenge.
"There is almost no family in Mayotte," she said, "where everybody's status is either documented or undocumented".
Recent Stories
Renamed Super League submits plans for 96-team competition
Turkish envoy emphasizes strong bonds between people of Pakistan and Turkiye
Anti drug awareness seminar held at SSUET
How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault
Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippine officials
ISSI, CSCCC host 'Post-COP29 Dialogue'
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Barrister Malik
PM resolves to safeguard welfare of overseas Pakistanis
Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant
FUU to organize 7th Int'l Media Conference on Dec 21
Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition
Special reception in honor of Naveed Anwar Chaudhry to be held on Wednesday
More Stories From World
-
Paul Watson: eco-warrior on the high seas1 minute ago
-
How ramshackle housing made Mayotte vulnerable to cyclone assault1 minute ago
-
Filipina on Indonesia death row handed to Philippine officials17 seconds ago
-
Bolivia's Morales says victim of 'brutal judicial war' after arrest warrant1 minute ago
-
Whaling activist Watson freed after Denmark rejects extradition10 minutes ago
-
Japan to make renewables top power source by 20409 minutes ago
-
Spain central bank raises 2024 growth forecast despite floods2 hours ago
-
Russia launched 'intensive offensive' in Kursk with N. Korean troops: Ukraine3 hours ago
-
UN says one million Syrians may return in first half of 20253 hours ago
-
Comorans fear for loved ones on cyclone-ravaged Mayotte4 hours ago
-
EU launches probe into TikTok over Romania vote 'interference'4 hours ago
-
Tackling climate, nature separately risks worsening crises: UN4 hours ago