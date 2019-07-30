How the Brexit-hit pound impacts the economy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

This week's latest Brexit-fuelled collapse in the troubled pound is a boon for tourists and multinationals -- but spells trouble for the purchasing power of UK households

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :This week's latest Brexit-fuelled collapse in the troubled pound is a boon for tourists and multinationals -- but spells trouble for the purchasing power of UK households.

Sterling tumbled Tuesday to two-year lows against the euro and Dollar, plagued with concern that Britain will crash out of the European Union without a trade deal later this year under new UK prime minister Boris Johnson.

Here is a brief overview of the consequences of the weak pound, which already nosedived in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 shock Brexit referendum.