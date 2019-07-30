How The Brexit-hit Pound Impacts The Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 07:58 PM
This week's latest Brexit-fuelled collapse in the troubled pound is a boon for tourists and multinationals -- but spells trouble for the purchasing power of UK households
Sterling tumbled Tuesday to two-year lows against the euro and Dollar, plagued with concern that Britain will crash out of the European Union without a trade deal later this year under new UK prime minister Boris Johnson.
Here is a brief overview of the consequences of the weak pound, which already nosedived in the immediate aftermath of the 2016 shock Brexit referendum.