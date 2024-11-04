Howard, The 'Black Harvard' Where Harris Will Spend Election Night
Muhammad Irfan Published November 04, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris will watch Tuesday's election night from the campus of Howard University -- her alma mater -- a fitting place for possibly the most significant night of her life.
Nicknamed "the Black Harvard," the Washington school occupies a central role in the US vice president's biography: Since graduating there in 1986, she has frequently returned at key moments.
"Howard University is one of the most important aspects of my life," she said in 2019 as a candidate in the Democratic presidential primaries, "and it is where I first ran for my first elected office," as a student council representative.
"So this is where it all began."
Her presence there Tuesday night -- when Harris could become the first Black woman to be elected US president -- is thus deeply symbolic.
Recent Stories
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
Sindh Prisons Minister vows reform and accountability
Acting President, PM laud security forces for operation against Khawarij in S. W ..
More Stories From World
-
Six dead after volcano erupts in eastern Indonesia11 minutes ago
-
Lightning strike kills 14 at Uganda refugee camp6 hours ago
-
Trump claims Pennsylvania vote fraud as Harris stumps in Michigan6 hours ago
-
UN chief 'very concerned' on reports of N.Korea troops in Russia6 hours ago
-
Outraged Spanish town tells king flood deaths were 'murders'7 hours ago
-
Thousands take to London streets demanding cleaner water8 hours ago
-
Passing of Kashmiri leader Molvi Muhammad Ahmad Shah in Islamabad mourned in US8 hours ago
-
US election rivals race to photo finish9 hours ago
-
Israeli strike hits health centre as polio campaign resumes in Gaza's north; UN expert seeks 'decisi ..9 hours ago
-
Israel pounds Lebanon, Gaza as Netanyahu visits northern border9 hours ago
-
Iranians ridicule Biden, Trump at US hostage crisis rally9 hours ago
-
Crowd hurls mud, insults at Spanish royals, PM on visit to flood zone10 hours ago