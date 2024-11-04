Open Menu

Howard, The 'Black Harvard' Where Harris Will Spend Election Night

November 04, 2024

Howard, the 'Black Harvard' where Harris will spend election night

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Kamala Harris will watch Tuesday's election night from the campus of Howard University -- her alma mater -- a fitting place for possibly the most significant night of her life.

Nicknamed "the Black Harvard," the Washington school occupies a central role in the US vice president's biography: Since graduating there in 1986, she has frequently returned at key moments.

"Howard University is one of the most important aspects of my life," she said in 2019 as a candidate in the Democratic presidential primaries, "and it is where I first ran for my first elected office," as a student council representative.

"So this is where it all began."

Her presence there Tuesday night -- when Harris could become the first Black woman to be elected US president -- is thus deeply symbolic.

