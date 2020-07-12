(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2020) The US Green Party has nominated Howie Hawkins, 67, for president, with Angela Walker, 46, running with him as the vice presidential nominee, the party said in a statement.

"The US is a bi-partisan failed state. We need real solutions to the life-or-death problems we face: Covid-19, racism, economic inequality, climate change and the new nuclear arms race," Hawkins said, as quoted in the Green Party's Saturday release.

The Green team says the party's campaign will reach out to millions of voters who are not adequately represented by the US Democratic and Republican parties.

"Voters are confronted with a choice of two unpopular candidates backed by capitalist parties who put the 1% first. We must break this cycle because most of us are not in a position of privilege to afford the so-called lesser evil," Angela Walker said.

Hawkins challenged US President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to debates.

"I am ready to debate Trump and Biden on these issues, but are they ready to debate me? Trump likes to attack socialists but does he have the courage to debate a real socialist? The Democratic and Republican owned Commission on Presidential Debates sounds like a government agency but is in fact a private corporation designed to keep their competition out," Hawkins said.

According to the Green Party, more than 47 percent of working-age people in the US are without work because of the economic collapse caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Hawkins critiqued Trump for his handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the George Floyd protests.

"Howie and Angela are running to put two workers in the White House at a time when workers are underpaid, mistreated and not provided the essentials needed for economic security," the Green Party said in its Saturday statement.

The US Green Party has been participating in presidential elections since 1996, but has failed to achieve any substantial results so far.