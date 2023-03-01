UrduPoint.com

HP Inc's Net Income In 1st Quarter Of 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Falls More Than Twofold

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:20 PM

HP Inc's Net Income in 1st Quarter of 2022-2023 Fiscal Year Falls More Than Twofold

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Net income of US computer and copying equipment manufacturer HP Inc decreased 2.2 times in annual terms in the first quarter of 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended on January 31, reaching $487 million, the company said.

Diluted earnings pro share in the accounting period was $0.49 against $0.99 in the same period of the previous year. The adjusted figure amounted to $0.75 while the predicted figure was $0.74. The company's quarterly revenue decreased by 18.8% to $13.828 billion with the predicted revenue being $14.

5 billion, the report said.

The revenue of the company's division Personal Systems, which focuses on personal computing and makes over 65% of the company's total income, decreased in the first quarter of the fiscal year by 24.4% year-on-year to $9.215 billion. The company's division dealing with printing equipment worsened its performance by 4.5% to $4.612 billion, the accounting report stated.

The company is expecting diluted earning pro share of about $0.4-$0.5 in the current quarter, and $2.22-$2.6 this fiscal year.

Related Topics

Company Same January Share Billion Million

Recent Stories

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices t ..

Qasim Ali Shah's appointment: LHC issues notices to Punjab govt

11 minutes ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to ce ..

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new aircraft, routes to central Asia, Europe And Africa

35 minutes ago
 Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourar ..

Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum named Honourary President of Arab Padel Fede ..

35 minutes ago
 UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

UAE National Sports Day to take place on March 2

35 minutes ago
 SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

SC orders Punjab, KPK elections within 90 days

45 minutes ago
 Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregula ..

Local Press: Zero tolerance for financial irregularities in UAE

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.