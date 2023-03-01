MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Net income of US computer and copying equipment manufacturer HP Inc decreased 2.2 times in annual terms in the first quarter of 2022-2023 fiscal year, which ended on January 31, reaching $487 million, the company said.

Diluted earnings pro share in the accounting period was $0.49 against $0.99 in the same period of the previous year. The adjusted figure amounted to $0.75 while the predicted figure was $0.74. The company's quarterly revenue decreased by 18.8% to $13.828 billion with the predicted revenue being $14.

5 billion, the report said.

The revenue of the company's division Personal Systems, which focuses on personal computing and makes over 65% of the company's total income, decreased in the first quarter of the fiscal year by 24.4% year-on-year to $9.215 billion. The company's division dealing with printing equipment worsened its performance by 4.5% to $4.612 billion, the accounting report stated.

The company is expecting diluted earning pro share of about $0.4-$0.5 in the current quarter, and $2.22-$2.6 this fiscal year.