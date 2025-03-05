HRC, IOM sign deal for phase 3 of Anti-Human-Trafficking project in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The Saudi Human Rights Commission (HRC) and the UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) signed an agreement to implement the third phase of the project aimed at enhancing mechanisms to combat human trafficking in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The agreement seeks to strengthen the existing partnership, build on progress made in previous phases, and address emerging challenges in the fight against human-trafficking crimes.

The agreement includes a program to support human-trafficking victims, facilitate voluntary return and reintegration and develop tools to prevent potential exploitation in supply chains, as well as national capacity-building programs in this field. The agreement also seeks to enhance monitoring mechanisms and data collection, while improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the joint victim assistance fund.

President of Human Rights Commission and Chairwoman of National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, Dr. Hala bint Mazyed Altuwaijri said the agreement strengthens national efforts that prioritizes protection and support for victims.

She highlighted the Kingdom’s partnerships with international organizations to unify response efforts against human trafficking through a comprehensive approach.

Altuwaijri emphasized the multiple human-rights collaborations between UN bodies and Saudi Arabia, including combating human trafficking, demonstrating the leadership’s commitment to cooperating with various international organizations to leverage best international practices.

IOM Director-General Amy Pope commended the partnership between the organization and the HRC. She stated that the implementation of the project’s third phase reflects the mutual trust and close cooperation between the two sides and emphasizes their shared commitment to enhancing human rights and combating human trafficking.

Through this ongoing collaboration, Pope said institutional capacities will be strengthened, and policies and frameworks for protecting and assisting human trafficking victims will be developed.