HRDF Discusses Cooperation In Workforce Training With Delegation From 16 UK Universities
Sumaira FH Published January 08, 2025 | 11:30 AM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) Director-General Turki bin Abdullah Al-Jawini met at the fund's headquarters in Riyadh with the United Kingdom’s international education champion, Professor Steve Smith.
Professor Smith was accompanied by representatives from 16 UK universities, senior officials from the Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education (QAA), and the Times Higher Education (THE) Foundation, in the presence of several leaders from the fund.
The meeting discussed the HRDF’s transformation journey, its strategy, and its role in investing in and developing human capital.
It covered improving the balance between supply and demand in the labor market, enabling sustainable employment, and strengthening partnerships with stakeholders from both the public and private sectors.
The meeting also explored ways to strengthen cooperation between the two friendly countries and reviewed the latest practices and global experiences in developing the skills and capabilities of human resources, in alignment with the Kingdom's goals for human capacity development.
