HRDF drives employment of 169,000 Saudis in Q3 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) has facilitated the employment of 169,000 Saudi nationals during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, investing SAR1.4 billion in training and empowerment programs.

In the first nine months of 2024, the fund helped approximately 294,000 Saudi men and women secure jobs in private sector establishments. Moreover, 1.7 million individuals benefitted from the fund's programs and services during the same period.

From the start of 2024 until the end of the third quarter, about 139,000 establishments across the Kingdom benefited from the fund's services and products in vital sectors, with a total expenditure of SAR5.

48 billion on training and development programs.

The HRDF contributes to the Kingdom's ongoing progress across all sectors, adapting to evolving business needs and the demand for national workforce skills. This involves developing national skills, enhancing Saudi workforce participation, fostering private sector collaboration for localization, and strengthening partnerships to empower national talents, improving their competitiveness and long-term presence in the job market.