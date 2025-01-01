HRDF Drives Employment Of 169,000 Saudis In Q3 2024
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) has facilitated the employment of 169,000 Saudi nationals during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, investing SAR1.4 billion in training and empowerment programs.
In the first nine months of 2024, the fund helped approximately 294,000 Saudi men and women secure jobs in private sector establishments. Moreover, 1.7 million individuals benefitted from the fund's programs and services during the same period.
From the start of 2024 until the end of the third quarter, about 139,000 establishments across the Kingdom benefited from the fund's services and products in vital sectors, with a total expenditure of SAR5.
48 billion on training and development programs.
The HRDF contributes to the Kingdom's ongoing progress across all sectors, adapting to evolving business needs and the demand for national workforce skills. This involves developing national skills, enhancing Saudi workforce participation, fostering private sector collaboration for localization, and strengthening partnerships to empower national talents, improving their competitiveness and long-term presence in the job market.
Recent Stories
Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore
Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025
Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices
Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga
At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans
Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit
Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service
Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi
Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow
Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza
MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide
More Stories From World
-
HRDF drives employment of 169,000 Saudis in Q3 20244 minutes ago
-
Security Oasis exhibition highlights advancements in Kingdom's Security Landscape5 minutes ago
-
Italian Super Cup Kicks Off in Riyadh tomorrow5 minutes ago
-
California enacts new law to reduce homework burden15 minutes ago
-
Second Saudi airlift plane arrives in Syria15 minutes ago
-
Two women drown in separate incidents in northeast Australia25 minutes ago
-
4 killed in steel plant fire in west India25 minutes ago
-
China unveils interim measures for implementing flexible retirement system35 minutes ago
-
Australian scientists call for action on soil degradation35 minutes ago
-
Over 100,000 hotel rooms available in Nepal: report44 minutes ago
-
Reforms to spur stronger economic performance in 2025: Kenyan President Ruto45 minutes ago
-
Russians call for 'peace' as they usher in New Year45 minutes ago