Open Menu

HRDF Drives Employment Of 169,000 Saudis In Q3 2024

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

HRDF drives employment of 169,000 Saudis in Q3 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) has facilitated the employment of 169,000 Saudi nationals during the third quarter (Q3) of 2024, investing SAR1.4 billion in training and empowerment programs.

In the first nine months of 2024, the fund helped approximately 294,000 Saudi men and women secure jobs in private sector establishments. Moreover, 1.7 million individuals benefitted from the fund's programs and services during the same period.

From the start of 2024 until the end of the third quarter, about 139,000 establishments across the Kingdom benefited from the fund's services and products in vital sectors, with a total expenditure of SAR5.

48 billion on training and development programs.

The HRDF contributes to the Kingdom's ongoing progress across all sectors, adapting to evolving business needs and the demand for national workforce skills. This involves developing national skills, enhancing Saudi workforce participation, fostering private sector collaboration for localization, and strengthening partnerships to empower national talents, improving their competitiveness and long-term presence in the job market.

Related Topics

Business Saudi Job Progress Same Women Market All From Billion Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lah ..

Japanese Adult film actress Kae Asakura visits Lahore

20 minutes ago
 Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on N ..

Over 2.5 million riders used public transport on New Year’s Eve 2025

35 minutes ago
 Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in ticke ..

Lahore Zoo visitors shocked over increase in tickets’ prices

41 minutes ago
 Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agre ..

Parties involved in Kurram dispute sign peace agreement at Kohat Grand Jirga

1 hour ago
 At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd ..

At least 10 killed after vehicle drives into crowd in New Orleans

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nucle ..

Pakistan, India exchange lists of respective nuclear installations, facilities

1 hour ago
Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

Ukraine halts Russian gas transit

1 hour ago
 Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 oth ..

Human trafficking: 13 FIA officials booked, 35 others dismissed from service

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if si ..

Sindh govt warns protesters of strict action if sit-in continues in Karachi

2 hours ago
 Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

Moreeb Hill Climb Challenge kicks off tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians i ..

Israeli airstrikes kill at least 17 Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago
 MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers n ..

MoHRE organises New Year festivities for workers nationwide

3 hours ago

More Stories From World