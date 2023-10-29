HRH Crown Prince condoles Chinese President on death of former premier Li Keqiang

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) -His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of condolences to China’s President Xi Jinping over the death of former Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang.

In his cable, HRH the Crown Prince said, “I received the news of the passing away of the former Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China Li Keqiang.

I extend my deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to Your Excellency and the entire family of the deceased.”