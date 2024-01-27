Open Menu

HRH Crown Prince Condoles Chinese President Over Victims Of Landslide, Earthquake

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2024 | 01:00 PM

HRH Crown Prince condoles Chinese President over victims of landslide, earthquake

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, sent a cable of condolence to People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping, expressing his deep sorrow and condolences over the victims of the landslide and earthquake in China's Yunnan province and Xinjiang region.

HRH the Crown Prince expressed his deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the landslide in Yunnan province and the earthquake in the Xinjiang region and his sincere condolences to the Chinese president, the families of the victims, and the friendly Chinese people and his wishes of a speedy recovery for the injured.

