HRH Crown Prince, KSrelief launches fund raising campaign to help Sudanese people

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ):In implementation of directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) on Monday launched a fund raising campaign, through Sahem platform, to help the brotherly Sudanese people.

Upon launching the campaign, Advisor at the Royal Court and Supervisor General of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Rabeeah said that upon royal directives, KSrelief launched a popular fund raising campaign to help the affected people in Sudan, stressing that the campaign is a reflection of the "noble features of the leadership of this country and generous people that responded to the call of the leadership".

Dr. Al Rabeeah noted that the fund raising will be done through the KSrelief's Sahem platform, as well as through the Sahem application, the unified bank account dedicated to the campaign or through the multiple donation channels on the KSrelief website, stressing that the campaign includes providing relief and medical assistance to those affected in Sudan, and urging everyone to donate to the people of Sudan.

He reiterated that the centre does not deduct any administrative fees from donations that will reach beneficiaries in full.

Dr. Al Rabeeah also expressed appreciation and gratitude to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their noble humanitarian initiative, and stressed that these generous directives will contribute to alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.

Donation to the campaign can be made via the Sahem platform through the following link: https://sahem.ksrelief.org/sudan, or through the Sahem application on mobile devices via Apple Store and Google Play. Donors can also send their contributions directly to the campaign bank account (SA7080000500608019999908) Al Rajhi Bank.