HRH Crown Prince Receives Message From President Of Costa Rica
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received a written message from Costa Rica's President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, discussing bilateral relations and ways to enhance them across various sectors.
The message was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah during his meeting today at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of the Republic of Costa Rica, Arnoldo Andre Tinoco.
During the meeting, the two sides explored ways to bolster bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and global issues of common interest. The Foreign Ministry's Undersecretary for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Sati, attended the meeting.
