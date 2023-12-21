HRH the Crown Prince congratulates Amir of Kuwait on assuming power

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on his assumption of power.

The Crown Prince said: "We congratulate you on assuming power in the State of Kuwait, continuing the path paved by the late Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. This affirms the solidarity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the brotherly State of Kuwait."

Highlighting the strong bonds between the two brotherly nations and their shared destiny, the Crown Prince wished the Amir well-being and happiness, and Kuwait development, progress, and prosperity. The Crown Prince also expressed confidence that the Amir's wise leadership will lead to fruitful efforts to the benefit of the State of Kuwait and its citizens.