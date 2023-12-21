HRH the Crown Prince congratulates President of Finland on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) - His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister has sent a cable of congratulations to Republic of Finland President Sauli Niinisto on his country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince wished Niinisto continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of Finland steady progress and prosperity.