HRH the Crown Prince Congratulates the President of Dominica on Independence Day

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Commonwealth of Dominica President Sylvanie Burton on her country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica steady progress and prosperity.