HRH The Crown Prince Congratulates The President Of Dominica On Independence Day
Faizan Hashmi Published November 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Commonwealth of Dominica President Sylvanie Burton on her country's Independence Day.
The Crown Prince wished the president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Commonwealth of Dominica steady progress and prosperity.
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan quits smoking on 59th birthday
Imran Khan’s life in danger, says Aleema Khan
Iranian FM arrives in Islamabad to hold discussions on ME situation
12.2% of PSDP allocated to water resources: Ahsan Iqbal
Dubai Customs Joins UAE Celebrations for 'Flag Day'
Ahmad Zafar Hayat Clinches the Title of 17th Chief of the Naval Staff Amateur Go ..
Realme GT 6 Sells Out Within Hours of Launch on Daraz.pk—More Units to Be Rele ..
SOT Events 2024 Kicks Off in Karachi
PSX reaches 92,062 points on first day of business week
Bushra Bibi bursts into tears in courtroom, says there is no justice at all
IHC orders Islamabad police to launch investigation into recovery case of Intiza ..
Australia beat Pakistan in first ODI by two wickets
More Stories From World
-
Turkey sacks 3 mayors in Kurdish majority southeast14 seconds ago
-
Spain dreads more flood deaths as more rain expected28 seconds ago
-
Iran slams US deployment of B-52 bombers as 'destabilising'35 seconds ago
-
5.1-magnitude quake hits Mindanao, Philippines -- GFZ43 seconds ago
-
Transport Minister inaugurates Road Safety, Sustainability Conference, Exhibition11 minutes ago
-
Saudi the Crown Prince congratulates the President of Micronesia on Independence Day11 minutes ago
-
China's top legislature starts standing committee session21 minutes ago
-
Landmine blast in Nigeria kills seven loggers, injures 5 others31 minutes ago
-
Eight on trial over French teacher's 2020 beheading31 minutes ago
-
Indonesia volcano eruption kills 10, sets houses aflame41 minutes ago
-
Bus accident kills 36 in northern India41 minutes ago
-
Four wounded by axe in fight on Paris suburban train41 minutes ago