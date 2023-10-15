HRH the Crown Prince congratulates Tunisian President on Evacuation Day

(@FahadShabbir)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Republic of Tunisia President Kais Saied on the occasion of his country's Evacuation Day.

The Crown Prince wished the Tunisian president continued good health and happiness, and the government and people of the Republic of Tunisia further progress and prosperity.