HRW Accuses Israel Of 'acts Of Genocide' For Gaza Water Access

Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM

HRW accuses Israel of 'acts of genocide' for Gaza water access

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday accused Israel of committing "acts of genocide" in the Gaza Strip by damaging water infrastructure and cutting off supplies to civilians, which Israel dismissed as "appalling lies".

In a new report, which focused specifically on water, the New York-based rights group detailed what it said were deliberate efforts by Israeli authorities "of a systematic nature" to deprive Gazans of water, which had "likely caused thousands of deaths... and will likely continue to cause deaths".

The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Since then, Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 45,097 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

"Since October 2023, Israeli authorities have deliberately obstructed Palestinians' access to the adequate amount of water required for survival in the Gaza Strip," the report said.

