HRW Accuses Israel Of 'acts Of Genocide' For Gaza Water Access
Muhammad Irfan Published December 19, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday accused Israel of committing "acts of genocide" in the Gaza Strip by damaging water infrastructure and cutting off supplies to civilians, which Israel dismissed as "appalling lies".
In a new report, which focused specifically on water, the New York-based rights group detailed what it said were deliberate efforts by Israeli authorities "of a systematic nature" to deprive Gazans of water, which had "likely caused thousands of deaths... and will likely continue to cause deaths".
The war in Gaza was sparked by Hamas's October 7, 2023 attack on Israel that resulted in the deaths of 1,208 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.
Since then, Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 45,097 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.
"Since October 2023, Israeli authorities have deliberately obstructed Palestinians' access to the adequate amount of water required for survival in the Gaza Strip," the report said.
Recent Stories
Frontline Heroes Office celebrates International Human Solidarity Day
Weather Update: Stronger-than-usual easterly winds to blow in Karachi tomorrow
World 'Pencak Silat' Championship kicks off in Abu Dhabi
PCB chairman Naqvi chairs BoGs meeting in Islamabad
France declares 'exceptional natural disaster measures' in cyclone-hit Mayotte
Pakistan terms US sanctions on entities as biased
UAE Air Force Commander meets Chinese defence official
ADNOC L&S adds 20 offshore assets in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 December 2024
2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships: Spain win mixed team event in trials
OPEC Fund signs €50 million loan agreement with Montenegro
More Stories From World
-
HRW accuses Israel of 'acts of genocide' for Gaza water access1 minute ago
-
Laos to promote seed industry1 minute ago
-
UK to supply £225 mn in military equipment to Kyiv11 minutes ago
-
Kuwait-China relations continuously developing: Kuwaiti FM11 minutes ago
-
Chinese energy companies call for more biodiversity conservation efforts11 minutes ago
-
Olympic gold medalist Brenno joins Fortaleza11 minutes ago
-
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs meets Mauritania's Foreign Minister21 minutes ago
-
France's Macron arrives in cyclone-hit Mayotte to assess devastation21 minutes ago
-
Turkish president leaves for Cairo to attend D-8 summit21 minutes ago
-
Syrians in Moscow share concerns after fall of Assad31 minutes ago
-
Israel hits port, energy sites in Yemen after missile intercepted41 minutes ago
-
Culture Ministry launches ‘Common Ground' festival with an artistic evening51 minutes ago