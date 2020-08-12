HRW denounces excessive force against Mali protesters

Security forces in Mali used excessive force in response to violent anti-government protests in the fragile West African state last month, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday

Bamako, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Security forces in Mali used excessive force in response to violent anti-government protests in the fragile West African state last month, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

A demonstration against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita turned violent on July 10, sparking lethal clashes with security forces that lasted for three days.

HRW said at least 14 people died in the unrest, while some 300 were wounded. The political opposition put the death toll at 23.

Corinne Dufka, the NGO's Sahel director, said in a statement that the violence "left a terrible toll of dead and wounded in its wake".

"Excessive use of force by the security forces clearly contributed to this toll".

Dufka called on Mali's security forces to "ensure that they respond to violent protests with minimum force," adding that "political parties should impose restraint on their members." The human rights organisation interviewed 26 people with knowledge of the events in July, including 19 witnesses, leading to a tally of 14 deaths resulting from live rounds fired by security forces.

HRW also urged the government to release the results of its investigations into the violence and to "hold to account all those involved".

In a report released on August 5, Amnesty International put the death toll at at least 11 people and also said Malian security forces were responsible.

Mali's justice ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Keita, 75, has been facing increasing pressure from the opposition June 5 Movement which is insisting on his resignation.

So called after the date of its first protest, the group has been chaneling deep anger in Mali over a dire economy, perceived government corruption and an eight-year jihadist conflict.

July's unrest sparked a political crisis in the former French colony of some 19 million people, prompting the 15-nation West Africa bloc ECOWAS to mediate.

Among other measures, the bloc suggested the formation of a new unity government, while sticking by Keita.

The political opposition has rebuffed the proposals and continues to insist on the president's resignation.

It staged another mass rally against Keita on Tuesday, despite a plea from the top ECOWAS mediator, Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, to call it off in favour of dialogue.