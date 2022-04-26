UrduPoint.com

HRW Executive Director Roth To Resign In August After 30-Year In Top Role

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 03:05 PM

HRW Executive Director Roth to Resign in August After 30-Year in Top Role

Human Rights Watch (HRW) Executive Director Kenneth Roth said on Tuesday that he would leave his post in August after a 30-year leadership of the international watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Human Rights Watch (HRW) Executive Director Kenneth Roth said on Tuesday that he would leave his post in August after a 30-year leadership of the international watchdog.

"I am privileged to have headed Human Rights Watch for three decades. With my colleagues and our supporters, we have built a global organization and a powerful defender of people's rights. But it is time to pass the baton.

I will be leaving @HRW in August," Roth tweeted.

Roth joined the HRW in 1987 as a deputy director, and was appointed as the organization's chief in 1993. Under Roth, the watchdog expanded its staff from some 60 workers with a budget of $7 million to 552 employees with a budget estimated at $100 million.

Human Rights Watch is a US-based international non-governmental organization that monitors, investigates, and records human rights violations in over 70 countries.

