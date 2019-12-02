(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2019) Human Rights Watch regrets Beijing 's plans to impose sanctions on the non-governmental organization in response to newly approved US legislation on Hong Kong , HRW's Executive Director Kenneth Roth told Sputnik on Monday.

Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman Hua Chunying said earlier in the day that China plans to introduce sanctions against several US non-governmental organizations, including Human Rights Watch, following Washington's passage of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act of 2019, which Beijing deems a form of interference in its internal affairs.

"Human Rights Watch regrets the Chinese government's announcement today that it intends to impose unspecified 'sanctions' on Human Rights Watch for what it says was the organization's conduct during the ongoing Hong Kong protests," Roth said. "Rather that target an organization that seeks to defend the rights of the people of Hong Kong, the Chinese government should respect those rights."

Roth stressed that HRW supports the people who defend human rights in Hong Kong, while the NGO has repeatedly urged Hong Kong authorities "not to use excessive or unlawful force to suppress peaceful protests and to establish an independent commission to investigate excessive use of force by the police.

"We have called on protesters and individuals who oppose them to refrain from violence," Roth added. "We have also repeatedly called on the Chinese central government, as well as the Hong Kong government, to fulfill the Hong Kong people's rights to vote and to stand for elections."

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which allows for sanctions on human rights offenders in China's special administrative region and could result in the US revoking the special trading status of the territory.

In response, China's Hua on Monday said Beijing would impose sanctions on rights groups including the National Endowment for Democracy, the National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, the International Republican Institute, Human Rights Watch and Freedom House. Hua also said the Chinese government would suspend all US Navy and aircraft visits beginning on Monday.