https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1464309/dubai-customs-celebrates-2nd-place-on-customer-happines.html

February 07, 2022

The Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, Special Envoy of the Secretary General for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet received today 6 February 2022 in his office, H.E. Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK State Minister for South and Central Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth, and his accompanying delegation

The Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian, Cultural, and Social Affairs, Special Envoy of the Secretary General for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet received today 6 February 2022 in his office, H.E.

Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, UK State Minister for South and Central Asia, United Nations and the Commonwealth, and his accompanying delegation.

Ambassador Bakheet and Lord Ahmad exchanged views on the developments in Afghanistan and the ways and means to provide humanitarian assistance to the affected Afghan people.The talks between the two officials are part of the long-standing OIC-UK bilateral relations.

