https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-speed-flagship-realme-gt3.html

Jeddah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 16th, 2023) On February 14, 2023, the Women’s Consultative Council (WCC) of the Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Women held its eighth meeting virtually, chaired by Amb. Naela Jabr, Chair of the WCC.

H.E. Dr. Maya Morsi, President of the National Council for Women in the Arab Republic of Egypt and Chair of the current session of the Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation for Women, began her speech, delivered on her behalf by Amb. Nada Diraz, Deputy Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Cultural Affairs and member of the WCC from Egypt, offering condolences on behalf of the WCC to the peoples of Syria and Turkey for the victims of the devastating earthquake that struck parts of the countries early this month and resulted in a heavy death toll. She also extended her wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. She pointed out that the issue of women's empowerment is of great interest to the political leadership in Egypt and affirmed Egypt's readiness, as chair of the conference, to exert more efforts in promoting, protecting, and advancing women's rights in the Islamic world.

In the OIC General Secretariat speech delivered by Dr. Amina Al-Hajri, Director General of Cultural, Social, and Family Affairs, she praised Egypt's efforts in chairing the conference and hosting the headquarters of the Women Development Organization (WDO). She affirmed the commitment of the General Secretariat to exert all possible efforts to support the activities of the WCC and to follow up on the implementation of the resolutions issued by the Ministerial Conference for Women. She called for intensified efforts to help women face these challenges.

The meeting discussed the situation of women in the three geographical groups of the OIC, especially in Palestine, Afghanistan, the Sahel countries, and the countries of Lake Chad, considering the challenges women face in the Member States face. It also appointed a vice-chairman of the WCC from the African Group and prepared for the third edition of the OIC’s award for women’s achievements that will be presented during the 9th edition session Ministerial Conference for Women hosted by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.