Hua Chunying calls on foreign journalists to report on China objectively, fairly

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) China's Assistant Foreign Minister Hua Chunying attended a reception for foreign journalists based in Beijing.

Speaking on the occasion, Hua called on foreign journalists to report on China objectively and fairly.

She added that China's diplomacy in 2023 has been upholding integrity, pursuing innovation, and continually forging ahead.

Faced with the ever-changing and intertwined world, she said China has firmly chosen the path of peace, openness, cooperation, and unity, and remained the promoter and maintainer of world peace and stability.

Around 600 people attended the event, including journalists from international media outlets, diplomatic envoys, as well as representatives of Beijing Municipality.

