UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huanan Market May Not Be 1st Place Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started In Wuhan - Expert

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 04:48 PM

Huanan Market May Not Be 1st Place Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started in Wuhan - Expert

The Huanan seafood market may not be the first place where the coronavirus outbreak started in China's Wuhan, as the earliest case in China is not indeed associated with this market, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Huanan seafood market may not be the first place where the coronavirus outbreak started in China's Wuhan, as the earliest case in China is not indeed associated with this market, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday.

"According to the current research conclusion of this joint research team, Huanan market may not be the first place that had the outbreak.

It is not the place that witnessed the earliest case either, as ... the onset date of the earliest case in this joint research was December 8, 2019, and the earliest confirmed case that has association with the Huanan seafood market was December 12. Actually, according to our research from the epidemiological group, the case with the onset date on December 8 has no relationship or association with the Huanan seafood market," Liang said at a press conference of experts investigating the COVID-19 origins.

Related Topics

China Wuhan May December 2019 Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Indian state institutions become agents of RSS Hin ..

2 minutes ago

Shifting of garbage on specific dumping sites urge ..

2 minutes ago

Renowned director removed from top Moscow theatre

2 minutes ago

CIC for establishment of KPIC Divisional office in ..

8 minutes ago

JP Morgan's Aguzin named Hong Kong stock exchange' ..

10 minutes ago

WHO mission finds no answers in Covid-19 probe

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.