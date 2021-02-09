Huanan Market May Not Be 1st Place Where COVID-19 Outbreak Started in Wuhan - Expert

The Huanan seafood market may not be the first place where the coronavirus outbreak started in China's Wuhan, as the earliest case in China is not indeed associated with this market, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) The Huanan seafood market may not be the first place where the coronavirus outbreak started in China's Wuhan, as the earliest case in China is not indeed associated with this market, Liang Wannian, a Chinese expert from Tsinghua University, said on Tuesday.

"According to the current research conclusion of this joint research team, Huanan market may not be the first place that had the outbreak.

It is not the place that witnessed the earliest case either, as ... the onset date of the earliest case in this joint research was December 8, 2019, and the earliest confirmed case that has association with the Huanan seafood market was December 12. Actually, according to our research from the epidemiological group, the case with the onset date on December 8 has no relationship or association with the Huanan seafood market," Liang said at a press conference of experts investigating the COVID-19 origins.