UrduPoint.com

Huawei Accelerates Digital Skills In Girls' Learning Institutions In Kenya

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Huawei accelerates digital skills in girls' learning institutions in Kenya

Chinese technology firm Huawei on Monday said that it would entrench computer education and digital skills training among girls' high schools and institutions of higher learning in Kenya

NAIROBI, Feb. 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ):-- Chinese technology firm Huawei on Monday said that it would entrench computer education and digital skills training among girls' high schools and institutions of higher learning in Kenya.

Maureen Mwaniki, director for Women in Technology at Huawei Kenya, said that Huawei has partnered with Karatina University and St. Faustina Kerugoya Girls High school, both based in central Kenya, by carrying out a three-day digital skills awareness training through the Huawei Information Communication Technology (ICT) Academy.

"By doing so, Huawei was introducing and reinforcing the desire for computer and digital skills by girls who continue to be marginalized in this growing area of the economy," Mwaniki said in a statement issued in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital.

She revealed that the decision to invest in women's training was driven by the persistent gap in computer skills training observed, despite recent gains achieved in enlisting nearly 3,000 women to join ICT careers.

She said that Huawei remains committed to bridging the digital divide and cultivating local ICT talent through various training programs curated for university, college students, and public servants.

Juliet Macharia, an associate professor of Communication Studies at Karatina University, lauded Huawei's partnership and encouraged women and girls in universities studying and working in science technology engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields to participate in this venture, which will eventually lead to a rise in the percentage of women and girls in science.

Karanja Keru, principal of St. Faustina Kerugoya Girls High School, said that the exposure to ICT and the new computer equipment was sufficient to stir a desire among young girls to pursue computer studies and gain digital skills.

Related Topics

Technology Education China Young Nairobi Lead Kenya Women Huawei

Recent Stories

EDGE signs MoU with HAL to explore business cooper ..

EDGE signs MoU with HAL to explore business cooperation

7 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore ..

HBL PSL 2023 Match 10 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Score, History, Who ..

14 minutes ago
 Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

Walk held to raise awareness about Zakat

11 minutes ago
 Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

Global Summit of Women begins in Abu Dhabi

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU fo ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and ACCA Sign MoU for capacity building, knowledge ..

11 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 bln USD to foreign ..

Sri Lanka needs to pay over 2.6 bln USD to foreign creditors in 2023

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.