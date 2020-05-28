Huawei Disappointed by Canadian Court Ruling, Believes Judicial System Will Vindicate CFO

Chinese tech giant Huawei expressed its disappointment in Wednesday's Canadian court ruling that advanced the US extradition case against Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court of British Columbia dismissed the executive's application to end extradition proceedings.

"Huawei is disappointed in the ruling today by the Supreme Court of British Columbia, we have repeatedly expressed confidence in Ms. Meng's innocence," the company said in a statement. "We expect that Canada's judicial system will ultimately prove Ms. Meng's innocence."