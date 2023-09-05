Open Menu

Huawei Launches New Cloud Data Center In Saudi Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Huawei launches new cloud data center in Saudi capital

The Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced the opening of a cloud data center in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, as part of its efforts to expand its online service offerings in the Middle East

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):The Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced the opening of a cloud data center in Riyadh, the Saudi capital, as part of its efforts to expand its online service offerings in the Middle East.

Huawei said in a statement that the new center will become a core data center for Huawei Cloud Services in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa, "offering innovative, reliable, secure, and sustainable cloud services." The new data center in Riyadh will provide a range of cloud services, including infrastructure, databases, big data, and artificial intelligence, etc., the statement said.

Praising Huawei as "a proud partner" of Saudi Arabia in its technological progress, Haitham bin Abdul Rahman Al-Ohali, Saudi Vice Minister of Communications and Information Technology said the Chinese tech giant has been working with the ministry, local service providers, enterprises and universities in various collective efforts towards digital transformation.

"We look forward to the transformative impact the new data center will have on our digital ecosystem, creating new avenues for innovation and growth." He added.

Steven Yi, senior vice president of Huawei and president of Huawei Middle East and Central Asia Region, lauded the business environment in Saudi Arabia.

"Create an inviting environment, and you'll attract the best. This is undeniably true for Saudi Arabia, a nation that consistently attracts top investors," said Yi.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Business China Riyadh Saudi Progress Saudi Arabia Middle East Best Top Asia Huawei

Recent Stories

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spi ..

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spirit on Defense Day

5 minutes ago
 KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS p ..

KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

5 minutes ago
 DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

5 minutes ago
 14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

3 minutes ago
 Over 140000 primary teachers enrolled to improve e ..

Over 140000 primary teachers enrolled to improve english

3 minutes ago
 Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

3 minutes ago
Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

3 minutes ago
 New Thai govt sworn in

New Thai govt sworn in

3 minutes ago
 Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

36 minutes ago
 Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announ ..

Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announces

37 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-Ge ..

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-General

37 minutes ago
 ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepre ..

ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepreneurs to jump-start revival o ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World