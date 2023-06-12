Huawei launches "Women In Tech 2023" initiative for Bangladeshi women

Huawei South Asia has launched its "Women In Tech 2023" project for Bangladeshi women in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

DHAKA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) --:Huawei South Asia has launched its "Women In Tech 2023" project for Bangladeshi women in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

The project was initiated at a ceremony in the capital Dhaka on Saturday, aiming to develop local information and communications technology (ICT) talents, enable knowledge sharing among females, and promote gender equality in science and technology.

"Our labor market participation of women has increased. But we have to go further," Bangladeshi Education Minister Dipu Moni said, commending Huawei's efforts in pushing forward the initiative, adding that "in this era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, we cannot afford to lag behind."Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said during the ceremony that Bangladesh boasts abundant human resources, wherein the participation of women is indispensable.