Huawei Overtakes Samsung in Global Smartphone Sales - Tech-Research Firm

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei became the biggest smartphone seller in the world after it overtook South Korea's Samsung Electronics in the second quarter of 2020, Canalys, an international tech-research company, said on Thursday.

"#Huawei trumps #Samsung for first time in the worldwide smartphone market in Q2 2020," Canalys tweeted.

According to the tech firm, the event marks the very first time in nine years that a company other than Samsung or Apple dominated the smartphone market.

Huawei has shipped 55.8 million smartphones, a decrease of 5 percent year-on-year, but Samsung's fall was 30 percent the South Korean company shipped 53.

7 million mobile devices.

At the same time, Huawei's international sales took a hit as it fell by 27 percent, in comparison to the first quarter of the year, but the company increased its presence on the Chinese domestic market by eight percent.

Huawei's global dominance on the smartphone market comes amid the United States' sanctions against the company Huawei has been placed in a US blacklist which restricted its access to American technology. Washington accuses the company of collaborating with Chinese intelligence services and using its equipment for illegal surveillance purposes, something that the company refutes as unjustified, politically motivated and anti-competitive practices.