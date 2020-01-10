UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hubble Telescope Detects Small Dark Matter Clumps

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

Hubble telescope detects small dark matter clumps

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope detected the smallest known dark matter clumps, which confirms one of the fundamental predictions of a widely accepted dark matter theory

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :NASA's Hubble Space Telescope detected the smallest known dark matter clumps, which confirms one of the fundamental predictions of a widely accepted dark matter theory.

The Hubble research team uncovered dark matter clumps along the telescope's line of sight to eight quasars. They measured how the light emitted by oxygen and neon gas orbiting each of the quasars' black holes was warped by the gravity of a massive foreground galaxy, which is acting as a magnifying lens.

The quasars are located roughly 10 billion light-years from Earth while the foreground galaxies, about 2 billion light-years.

Dark matter is an invisible form of matter that makes up the bulk of the universe's mass. According to theory called "cold dark matter," dark matter consists of slow-moving particles that come together to form scaffolding structures ranging from hundreds of thousands of times the mass of the Milky Way galaxy to clumps no more massive than the heft of a commercial airplane.

The dark matter concentrations detected by Hubble are 1/10,000th to 1/100,000th times the mass of the Milky Way's dark matter halo, according to NASA.

Dark matter concentrations have been detected around large- and medium-sized galaxies, but smaller clumps of dark matter have not been found until now.

Some researchers developed an alternative theory called "warm dark matter" suggesting dark matter particles are moving too quickly to merge and form smaller concentrations. The new observations do not support the warm dark matter scenario, however.

Also, the number of small structures detected in the study offered more clues about dark matter's nature, although the type of particle that makes up dark matter is still a mystery.

The findings have been reported on the 235th meeting of the American Astronomical Society wrapped up on Wednesday in Honolulu.

Related Topics

Honolulu Gas From Billion

Recent Stories

2 in 5 (39%) Pakistanis blame the clashes between ..

12 minutes ago

Woman, daughter killed, two injured in CNG cylinde ..

3 minutes ago

Tibet average temperature up 0.4 degrees Celsius e ..

3 minutes ago

West's Claims That Ukrainian Plane Possibly Downed ..

3 minutes ago

Global radar company Vayyar launches new 4D home s ..

6 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Boeing in Iran Could Have Crashed Due ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.