PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) ARIS, March 31 (Sputnik) ” The Hubble Space Telescope has found the most distant individual star ever seen whose light needed 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.

"The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has established an extraordinary new benchmark: detecting the light of a star that existed within the first billion years after the Universe's birth in the Big Bang (at a redshift of 6.2) ” the most distant individual star ever seen," ESA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The star, which is called Earendel, appears to the scientists how it looked when the unverse was 7 percent of its current age.

Hubble, which is a joint project of NASA and ESA, is one of the biggest space telescopes in the world that was launched in 1990.