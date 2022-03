(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) ARIS, March 31 (Sputnik) The Hubble Space Telescope has found the most distant individual star ever seen whose light needed 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, the European Space Agency (ESA) said.

"The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope has established an extraordinary new benchmark: detecting the light of a star that existed within the first billion years after the Universe's birth in the Big Bang (at a redshift of 6.2) the most distant individual star ever seen," ESA said in a statement on Wednesday.

The star, which is called Earendel, appears to the scientists how it looked when the unverse was 7 percent of its current age.

Hubble, which is a joint project of NASA and ESA, is one of the biggest space telescopes in the world that was launched in 1990.