Hubei adds 70 rural medical facilities against epidemic

WUHAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :More than 70 new medical facilities have joined in the battle against the novel corona-virus epidemic in the rural areas of central China's Hubei Province.

Authorities newly built, expanded and transformed the hospitals for emergency use in areas outside the provincial capital Wuhan, according to Jiang Chaoliang, Party chief of the province.

The facilities will help battle the pneumonia caused by the novel corona-virus in the countryside, where poor prevention awareness and a shortage of medical facilities could stymie efforts against the epidemic.

Authorities will raise public awareness with training sessions in villages and communities, in addition to handing out brochures. They will also measure and record the temperatures of people returning to rural areas on a daily basis.

Hubei reported 1,220 new confirmed cases of caused by the novel corona-virus and 42 new deaths on Thursday, authorities said Friday.