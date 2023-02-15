Hudson Institute Hosts Discussion on 'Preparing for Dissolution of Russia'

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Washington-based think tank Hudson Institute on Tuesday hosted a panel discussion entitled "Preparing for the Dissolution of the Russian Federation" with Ukrainian member of parliament Oleksiy Goncharenko as a keynote speaker.

In his opening remarks, Hudson senior fellow Luke Coffey pointed out that a Russian defeat on the battlefield in Ukraine would likely mean an end to the Russian Federation as we know it and see it on the map today.

"US and allied policymakers need to understand that the breakup of the Russian Federation is a real possibility and we need to start preparing now and thinking about this new geopolitical reality that could emerge across the Eurasian landmass," Coffey said.

Known for his radically anti-Russian views, Goncharenko agreed with the narrative, adding that Russia must be "de-imperialized" and "de-nuclearized" so as not to pose a threat to the world of peace, where Ukraine is prepared to take on the role of one of the leaders of the free world.

After the start of the special operation in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that the West continues to try to destroy Russia, but its people will never allow this to be done. According to the Russian president, such efforts underlie the events unfolding in Ukraine today.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev noted that the forceful collapse of a nuclear power such as Russia is always a chess match with death, in which it is known exactly when the checkmate will come.