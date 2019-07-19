UrduPoint.com
Huge Blast Rocks Gas Plant In China, 'many Injured': State Media

Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:46 PM

A huge explosion rocked a gas plant in central China on Friday, causing many injuries and shattering windows and doors of buildings in a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) radius, state media said

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :A huge explosion rocked a gas plant in central China on Friday, causing many injuries and shattering windows and doors of buildings in a three-kilometre (1.9-mile) radius, state media said.

The number of casualties was not immediately known following the blast in Henan province, but official news agency Xinhua said "many people" were injured at the site of the explosion.

The blast rocked the Yima gasification plant in Sanmenxia at 5:50 pm local time (0950 GMT).

"Many windows and doors within a three-kilometre radius were shattered, and some interior doors were also blown out by the blast," state broadcaster CCTV said on its Twitter-like Weibo social media account.

Local media showed amateur videos of a massive column of smoke billowing from the factory. Other images showed the doors and windows of homes blown out.

A bloodied man was seen being helped out of a van in a video posted on social media.

AFP could not immediately verify the authenticity of the videos.

