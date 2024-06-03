(@FahadShabbir)

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Mexico's president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum faces a daunting array of challenges, including managing migration, delicate relations with the neighboring United States and criminal violence that makes murder and kidnapping daily occurrences.

Other urgent tasks include reducing a poverty rate of more than 30 percent and mitigating the growing impact of climate change in a country suffering drought and water shortages.

- 'Flourishing cartels' -

Despite outgoing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's "hugs not bullets" policy of tackling crime at its roots, roughly 80 people are murdered every day in Mexico, including around 10 women and girls.

More than 100,000 people are missing and desperate relatives organize their own searches for remains.

"The ominous spread of organized crime and flourishing cartels is the most daunting problem Sheinbaum will need to confront," said Michael Shifter, an expert at the Inter-American Dialogue think tank in Washington.

"If she is not able to stem the dramatic deterioration of Mexico's security situation, it will be exceedingly difficult to pursue her economic and social policy agenda," he added.

Sheinbaum has promised to eradicate impunity and, like Lopez Obrador, focus on the causes of violence, for example by expanding youth programs.

She has pledged to strengthen the National Guard as well as intelligence agencies, and to improve coordination with police and prosecutors.