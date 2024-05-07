Huge crowds in Vietnam for anniversary of Dien Bien Phu victory over France

Diên Biên Phu, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A crowd of more than 10,000 people including war veterans and dignitaries gathered Tuesday in Vietnam's Dien Bien Phu to mark the 70th anniversary of the battle that ultimately brought an end to the French empire in Indochina.

Outside the city stadium where official commemorations were held, throngs of people -- many wearing traditional Vietnamese dress -- lined the streets to watch a huge military parade. They cheered on soldiers marching with Vietnamese flags.

Vietnam invited for the first time a government minister from the former colonial power to attend the celebrations, which featured 21 rounds of fireworks and a display by 11 helicopters carrying the Communist Party and national flags.

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh were among those at the event that drew huge attention from tourists and residents of northwestern Dien Bien province, which borders Laos.

As celebrations began in Dien Bien Phu city's stadium, 90-year-old veteran Pham Duc Cu spoke on behalf of his fallen comrades.

"It moves me to remember the people who died to achieve this earth-shaking victory," he said.

"The war has passed. We are so proud to have contributed to making a heroic and beautiful Dien Bien."

In his opening speech, Prime Minister Chinh said the battle of Dien Bien Phu represented a "victory for justice", marking the collapse of colonialism.

"Many martyrs cannot be identified," he said. "Their blood in this northwestern area was shed for our happiness today."

In a symbol of the Viet Minh's staggering feat of military logistics -- whereby they transported heavy weaponry in pieces hundreds of kilometres through the jungle -- the parade featured around 40 heavily laden bicycles pushed by gun-carrying soldiers.

One onlooker, 55-year-old Nguyen Thi Lan, said she'd travelled 80 kilometres (50 miles) from home to watch the parade.

"I've been here since 4 am," she said. "It's a great day that I cannot miss."