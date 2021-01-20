UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Explosion In Center Of Madrid, Buildings Damaged - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Huge Explosion in Center of Madrid, Buildings Damaged - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A powerful explosion seriously damaged a building in the center of Madrid, diario.es reported.

According to the newspaper, the explosion took place on Toledo street, there is no information about the causes of the explosion and casualties.

According to videos and photos on social media, the building was badly damaged.

Related Topics

Social Media Toledo Madrid

Recent Stories

Shams, OMNES Media launch OMNES Influencers&#039; ..

17 minutes ago

Sharjah’s SCFA stresses importance of inter-depa ..

32 minutes ago

National Ambulance confirms readiness for fog

47 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages safer food alternatives, boost ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs UAE Central Bank board me ..

1 hour ago

95,783 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.