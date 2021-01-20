Huge Explosion In Center Of Madrid, Buildings Damaged - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 07:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) A powerful explosion seriously damaged a building in the center of Madrid, diario.es reported.
According to the newspaper, the explosion took place on Toledo street, there is no information about the causes of the explosion and casualties.
According to videos and photos on social media, the building was badly damaged.