Huge Fire Breaks Out At Pennsylvania Oil Refinery

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 03:48 PM

Philadelphia Energy Solutions employs more than 1,000 people and refines 335,000 barrels of crude oil a day.

Philadelphia (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 21st June, 2019) A huge fire has erupted at an oil refinery in Philadelphia, United States.

The facility is the 10th largest in the US and is the largest oil refining complex on the Eastern seaboard, according to its website.

The refinery reportedly went up in flames shortly after 4am this morning and the huge blaze could be for miles.

The fire followed a series of explosions. Some South Philadelphia residents said debris had fallen from the sky into their neighbourhoods and gardens after the early morning explosions.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More Stories From World

