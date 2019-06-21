UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Fire Breaks Out At Philadelphia Oil Refinery

Sumaira FH 55 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 04:41 PM

Huge fire breaks out at Philadelphia oil refinery

A huge blaze erupted at a Philadelphia oil refinery early Friday, sending a fireball into the sky and forcing residents to stay off nearby roads, local media and officials said

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A huge blaze erupted at a Philadelphia oil refinery early Friday, sending a fireball into the sky and forcing residents to stay off nearby roads, local media and officials said.

Footage on the East Coast city's NBC affiliate station showed plumes of smoke towering from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refining complex.

The blaze in south Philadelphia broke out around 4:00 am (0800 GMT) when a series of explosions occurred, according to NBC10. The fire could be seen for miles.

Refinery authorities say they are still working to account for all plant staff, the network reported.

Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management asked residents and workers at businesses east of the scene to remain indoors until further notice.

A major highway was briefly closed as firefighters responded to the incident.

The PES refining complex -- which has existed in some form for more than 150 years -- is the largest of its kind on the US East Coast, according to its website, and processes 335,000 barrels of crude per day.

PES is a partnership between fuel distributor Sunoco, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP, and US-based investment firm The Carlyle Group, according to its website.

Related Topics

Fire Oil Philadelphia Media All From

Recent Stories

Russian Interior Ministry Says Violations Detected ..

2 minutes ago

Excise operation against defaulters; 137 vehicles ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti- ..

2 minutes ago

262 police personnel transferred,posted in Kasur

9 minutes ago

Anti-Polio drive concludes in three tehsils of dis ..

7 minutes ago

What's next for EU top jobs? Five things to know

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.