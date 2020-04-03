UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Huge Fire Engulfs High-Rise Roofs In Berlin - Firefighters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:10 PM

Huge Fire Engulfs High-Rise Roofs in Berlin - Firefighters

A massive fire is raging on the rooftops of several adjacent high-rises in Berlin's locality of Neu-Hohenschoenhausen in Lichtenberg borough, the fire department has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A massive fire is raging on the rooftops of several adjacent high-rises in Berlin's locality of Neu-Hohenschoenhausen in Lichtenberg borough, the fire department has said.

"Fire has engulfed an area of 1,200 square meters (12,917 sq ft) on the rooftops of five connected multi-storey buildings," the Berlin Fire Department tweeted.

No one has been injured, the fire authority added. Around 120 firefighters are tackling the blaze.

A video from the scene showed plumes of thick black smoke rising from several apartment blocs.

A city tabloid, B.Z. Berlin, reported that the fire started atop the 12-storey buildings shortly before noon on Friday. Several explosions had been heard, according to the paper.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Berlin From

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi continues its campaign of donations ..

58 minutes ago

Six injured in Mohmand firing

1 minute ago

'Auto shops, pumps to remain open at highways'

1 minute ago

Five criminals held during search operation in Mul ..

1 minute ago

Sindh Industries minister pays tribute to those pe ..

1 minute ago

Locations Defined for Russian Experts' COVID-19 As ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.