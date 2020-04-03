Huge Fire Engulfs High-Rise Roofs In Berlin - Firefighters
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 10:10 PM
A massive fire is raging on the rooftops of several adjacent high-rises in Berlin's locality of Neu-Hohenschoenhausen in Lichtenberg borough, the fire department has said
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A massive fire is raging on the rooftops of several adjacent high-rises in Berlin's locality of Neu-Hohenschoenhausen in Lichtenberg borough, the fire department has said.
"Fire has engulfed an area of 1,200 square meters (12,917 sq ft) on the rooftops of five connected multi-storey buildings," the Berlin Fire Department tweeted.
No one has been injured, the fire authority added. Around 120 firefighters are tackling the blaze.
A video from the scene showed plumes of thick black smoke rising from several apartment blocs.
A city tabloid, B.Z. Berlin, reported that the fire started atop the 12-storey buildings shortly before noon on Friday. Several explosions had been heard, according to the paper.