Huge Fire Engulfs High-Rise Roofs in Berlin - Firefighters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) A massive fire is raging on the rooftops of several adjacent high-rises in Berlin's locality of Neu-Hohenschoenhausen in Lichtenberg borough, the fire department has said.

"Fire has engulfed an area of 1,200 square meters (12,917 sq ft) on the rooftops of five connected multi-storey buildings," the Berlin Fire Department tweeted.

No one has been injured, the fire authority added. Around 120 firefighters are tackling the blaze.

A video from the scene showed plumes of thick black smoke rising from several apartment blocs.

A city tabloid, B.Z. Berlin, reported that the fire started atop the 12-storey buildings shortly before noon on Friday. Several explosions had been heard, according to the paper.