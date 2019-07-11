Huge fire erupts at power station outside Moscow

A huge blaze broke out Thursday at a gas-fired power station just outside Moscow with a plume of smoke and flames surging 50 metres into the sky, Russian television showed

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :A huge blaze broke out Thursday at a gas-fired power station just outside Moscow with a plume of smoke and flames surging 50 metres into the sky, Russian television showed.

The fire at Power Station No. 27 broke out Thursday morning and emergency ministry officials said at least seven people had been injured.