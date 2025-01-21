Huge fire guts Turkish ski resort hotel, killing 66

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

At least 66 people were killed when a huge fire ripped through a hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey that was packed with people enjoying the winter holidays, among them families

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) At least 66 people were killed when a huge fire ripped through a hotel at a popular ski resort in northwestern Turkey that was packed with people enjoying the winter holidays, among them families.

The blaze at the Grand Kartal Hotel in Kartalkaya broke out around 3:30 am (0030 GMT), sending huge clouds of smoke into the night air and sparking panic among the guests.

Survivors and eyewitnesses spoke of scenes of desperation as people tried to flee the flames with some leaping out of the windows or using bedsheets as a makeshift rope.

"People on the upper floors were screaming. They threw bedsheets out of the windows, some tried to jump," Atakan Yelkovan, who escaped from the third floor with his wife, told IHA news agency.

A very shaken hotel employee, who did not give his name, said he saw guests at their windows screaming for help.

"I saw a father with his baby in his arms asking for pillows so he could throw down his son. Luckily he waited for the emergency services who saved them," he told IHA.

"But on the top floor, two women threw themselves out of the window and died," he said, explaining that students were staying on the top floor.

Tragedy struck at peak season for the ski hotel, which stands at 2,000 metres above sea level and was almost full for the two-week winter break which began on Friday.

"Sixty-six people died and 51 others were wounded," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya told reporters in Kartalkaya, around 170 kilometres (100 miles) northwest of Ankara.

He said 238 guests were staying there.

- Screaming for help -

One survivor, Eylem Senturk, said she and her daughter managed to get out despite the thick black smoke on their landing but her husband was trapped.

"Although he was right behind us, he couldn't get downstairs due to the smoke so he jumped from the window to the porch below," she told Anadolu news agency, saying he'd then jumped to safety on a car roof.

Baris Salgur, who works at a nearby hotel, said those trapped inside were screaming for help.

"They wanted blankets so they could jump so we brought pillows and a sofa. Some people jumped as the flames approached," he told private NTV television.

At least three people who tried to climb out of the windows fell to their deaths, NTV said.

The fire is thought to have started in the restaurant and quickly spread through the hotel which was covered with wooden cladding. The cause was not immediately clear.

Among the dead was a journalist who worked for the Sozcu daily, who perished with his wife and two adult children, the newspaper said in a statement.

- 'Great pain' -

"Our pain is great," President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, declaring a national day of mourning on Wednesday, and vowing that those responsible would be "held to account".

Police arrested four people, including the hotel's owner, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X, adding that six prosecutors have been allocated to the case.

Tourism Minister Nuri Ersoy said the hotel had two fire escapes and had passed a fire inspection "in 2024" but some survivors said there appeared to be no safety mechanisms in place.

"No fire alarm went off.. and there was no fire escape," said Yelkovan, who escaped from the third floor, telling IHA it had taken "about an hour to an hour-and-a-half" for the firefighters to arrive.

After the flames were finally doused, footage from inside showed the blackened lobby filled with charred wooden furniture and shattered glass.

As Turkey counted the dead, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen praised the "incredible courage" of the first responders and said Europe "stands united with Turkiye and its people in this tragedy" in a post on X.

Also on X, President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed shock over the tragedy and said Ukraine "shares the grief of the Turkish people during this difficult time".

Messages of condolence were also posted by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.