Huge Fire In Overcrowded Burundi Prison Kills 38 Inmates

Wed 08th December 2021 | 12:42 AM

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :A massive fire tore through an overcrowded prison in Burundi before dawn on Tuesday, killing dozens of inmates and seriously injuring many more, the country's vice president said.

Many prisoners were still asleep when the blaze took hold in a penitentiary in Burundi's political capital Gitega, witnesses said.

Some survived only by clambering out -- completely naked -- to safety through the roof.

Much of the facility was destroyed, with images showing piles of charred and smouldering rubble in burnt-out rooms as plumes of grey smoke rose into the sky.

Vice President Prosper Bazombanza, who visited the scene of the tragedy with several ministers, told reporters that 38 people were killed and 69 seriously hurt.

Of the dead, 26 suffered burns and 12 were asphyxiated, he said.

The blaze broke out at about 4:00 am (0200 GMT) and grim pictures posted on social media showed huge flames engulfing the prison, and bodies of men lying on the floor.

"We started shouting that we were going to be burned alive when we saw the flames rising very high, but the police refused to open the doors of our quarters, saying 'these are the orders we have received'," one inmate reached by phone told AFP.

"I don't know how I escaped, but there are prisoners who were burned completely," he said.

Several sources said the inmates were trapped because the wardens did not have the keys to certain parts of the prison overnight as they were held by an official who was not on the premises.

