Huge Fire Kills 11 Workers at Warehouse in India - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

At least 11 people died in a massive fire that broke out at a scrap godown in Telangana's Secunderabad, a local official said on Wednesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) At least 11 people died in a massive fire that broke out at a scrap godown in Telangana's Secunderabad, a local official said on Wednesday.

"A total of 12 members were inside the scrap shop.

Bodies of 11 labourers have been shifted to Gandhi hospital," Gandhi Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Mohan Rao was quoted by the NDTV as saying.

According to the police, the deceased workers came from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Rao added that the reason behind the fire is yet to be determined but it is believed that a short circuit could have been the cause.