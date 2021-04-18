MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) A massive fire has been raging out of control on the Table Mount near South Africa's Cape Town, the local authorities said Sunday.

"A wildfire is raging on the slopes of Table mountain and remains out of control at the moment," the Western Cape government said in a statement.

The situation is getting serious, according to the regional environmental minister, who said winds were strengthening.

"The public is urged to avoid the area and allow the authorities to do their work. The wind is slowly picking up which is a cause for concern," Anton Bredell said.

The wildfire has been spreading toward the University of Cape Town. The university administration said all students had been evacuated from the campus.

Multiple aircraft and firefighters have been fighting the blaze for hours. Three helicopters are dropping water on the flames with the help of a spotter plane.

Residents of Cape Town's southern suburbs have been asked to take note of the heavy smoke and soot and seek medical attention if breathing becomes difficult. Hikers in the Newlands and Rhodes Memorial areas have been told to evacuate immediately.